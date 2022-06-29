Missing Florida woman’s remains, vehicle found in rural North Port woods

article

The North Port Police Department is investigating a death after the body of a missing Port Charlotte woman was discovered inside a vehicle parked in the woods.

Police say they discovered Wendy Hanleck’s silver 2015 Chevy Spark off Serris Drive in rural North Port on Wednesday with the 45-year-old woman’s remains inside the vehicle.

Search crews with North Port, Charlotte County, and other nearby agencies have spent the past week looking for Hanleck.

Her car was last seen on Hillsborough Boulevard heading toward I-75 on Monday, June 20.



