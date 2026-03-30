Missing man last seen paddleboarding found dead near Courtney Campbell Causeway Bridge: TPD

The Brief The body of a missing paddleboarder has been located near the Courtney Campbell Bridge. The man’s identity has not been publicly released. Police said foul play does not appear to be a factor.



The body of a missing paddleboarder was recovered on Monday morning near Courtney Campbell Bridge.

What we know:

Tampa police said around 9 p.m. on Sunday, they were notified of a man who disappeared while paddleboarding. His last known location was near the 7700 block of W Courtney Campbell Causeway around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

On Monday morning, once conditions and visibility improved, police said a search and rescue operation got underway.

Tampa police specialty units and numerous partner agencies helped search for the missing man in several areas, including Old Tampa Bay near the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Members of the Tampa Police Marine Unit found the missing man’s paddleboard and other property on the west side of Old Tampa Bay around 11 a.m.

About an hour later, the man’s body was found near the Courtney Campbell Causeway Bridge.

Police said foul play does not appear to be a factor.

What we don't know:

The man’s identification has not been publicly released.

What's next:

The case is still under investigation.