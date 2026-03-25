Missing Ruskin teen at heart of statewide alert

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The Brief Law enforcement officials are searching for 16-year-old Jaiden Torres. Torres was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of Pleasure Run Drive in Ruskin. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.



A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a Ruskin teenager who was last seen on Tuesday.

What we know:

Law enforcement officials are searching for 16-year-old Jaiden Torres.

He is 5’ 11", weighs 120 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Torres was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of Pleasure Run Drive in Ruskin.

He was wearing a plain blue short-sleeve t-shirt, red, green and black plaid pajama pants, black socks and black slippers.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

The Source: This article was written with information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.



