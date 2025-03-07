Missing St. Pete teen sparks statewide alert

The Brief A statewide missing child alert has been issued for a 17-year-old St. Petersburg boy. Law enforcement officers are searching for Allister Samer Nasr who was last seen leaving his home near the 6500 block of Bayou Grande Blvd. NE at about 10 a.m. March 1. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.



A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old St. Petersburg boy who was last seen a week ago.

Law enforcement officers are searching for Allister Samer Nasr who was last seen leaving his home near the 6500 block of Bayou Grande Blvd. NE at about 10 a.m. March 1.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a gray sweatshirt, and white shoes, and was riding a white beach cruiser bicycle.

Initially, the St. Petersburg Police Department posted a missing teen notification for Nasr on its social media pages, but elevated his status to an endangered, missing teen due to concerns he may harm himself.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at (727) 893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.

