Missing Gulfport teen killed, dismembered after meeting man on dating app: Police

The Brief A missing Gulfport teen was killed after she met up with a man she connected with on a dating app, according to St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway. Police believe 16-year-old Miranda Corsette was killed sometime between Feb. 20 and 24. Corsette’s body was dismembered and dumped into a Ruskin dumpster, according to SPPD.



Missing teen murdered

The backstory:

According to St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway, on Thursday, a witness contacted police saying they had information about a possible kidnapping and homicide of a missing teen.

Detectives said 16-year-old Miranda Corsette was contacted by 35-year-old Steven Gress on a dating app.

Timeline:

Holloway said on February 14, Gress went to Corsette’s home, picked her up, and took her to his home located at 2708 27th Ave. N. in Gulfport. Holloway added that the two spent the day together, but Gress took her back home in the evening.

The next day, Feb. 15, the police chief said Corsette returned to Gress’ home on her own.

Corsette, who was homeschooled and lived with her grandmother because both of her parents are deceased, was reported missing to Gulfport police on Feb. 24. Police say Corsette was also the mother to an 11-month-old baby.

"We are very familiar with Miranda," said Commander Mary Farrand, the acting police chief for the city of Gulfport. "She is a frequent runaway and she has a history of mental health issues as well as drug abuse. The grandmother is her primary caregiver at this time. She said she normally comes home, so she doesn’t report her missing every time she leaves. She just didn’t come back in a timely manner this time."

According to Holloway, Corsette remained with Gress and his domestic partner Michelle Brandes at Gress’ Gulfport home.

On February 20, Holloway said there was a dispute at the home over a missing piece of jewelry and Corsette was beaten.

He added that sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24, Corsette was killed.

Dig deeper:

Holloway said Gress put Corsette’s body in a car and drove to a home at 12243 Mallory Drive in Largo. Holloway said that’s where Brandes’ mother lived.

Evidence at the Largo home, according to Holloway, indicated that the body was dismembered, driven to Hillsborough County and placed in a dumpster at 2893 14th Avenue S.E. in Ruskin.

Detectives located the dumpster and are working to find the body.

Gress was already in custody for pointing a harpoon at his domestic partner and possession of drugs. He is still in county jail.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and possession of drugs. Holloway stressed that more charges will follow.

"This is a horrific crime," Holloway stated. "We are still investigating it, and we want to make sure we bring justice for Miranda. We will look at every piece of evidence that we can find. I want to say, we want to hold all responsible parties accountable."

Police are still searching for Brandes.

"She can either come in and talk to us or we will find her," Holloway stated. "Michelle, if you are listening to this, find your way to the police department. To her friends who may think they are helping her, we will make charges."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Brandes’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD and your tip to TIP411.

The Source: This story was written with information the St. Petersburg Police Department and Gulfport Police Department.



