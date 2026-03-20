Expand / Collapse search

Missing Tampa girl prompts statewide alert

By
Published  March 20, 2026 10:44am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News
article

Courtesy: FDLE

The Brief

    • A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Tampa girl.
    • Law enforcement officers are searching for Larisa Olivera-Valenzuela.
    • Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Tampa girl.

What we know:

Law enforcement officers are searching for Larisa Olivera-Valenzuela.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Olivera-Valenzuela was last seen on Monday, March 16, in the area of the 8700 block of Key Biscayne Drive in Tampa.

Her disappearance was upgraded due to an ongoing investigation.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.

What we don't know:

The circumstances surrounding the ongoing investigation have not been made public.

The Source: This article was written with information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a press release. 

TampaMissing Persons