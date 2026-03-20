Missing Tampa girl prompts statewide alert
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old Tampa girl.
What we know:
Law enforcement officers are searching for Larisa Olivera-Valenzuela.
She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Olivera-Valenzuela was last seen on Monday, March 16, in the area of the 8700 block of Key Biscayne Drive in Tampa.
Her disappearance was upgraded due to an ongoing investigation.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200 or 911.
What we don't know:
The circumstances surrounding the ongoing investigation have not been made public.
The Source: This article was written with information from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in a press release.