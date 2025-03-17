Missing Wisconsin woman found safe weeks after disappearing while heading to Tampa

The Brief The family of a Wisconsin woman says she has been found safe weeks after she was last seen, according to police in Beloit, Wisconsin. The woman was missing for weeks after leaving Wisconsin for Tampa in February. No further details have been released.



A former Tampa General Hospital employee who disappeared last month after telling her family she was leaving Wisconsin for Tampa has been found safe, according to police in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Family and friends previously said the woman left Wisconsin on an Amtrak train. She purchased a bus ticket from Orlando to Tampa, but her whereabouts were unknown in the weeks that followed.

No further details were released, with the City of Beloit Police Department only saying the woman was found.

The Source: This story was written using information from the City of Beloit Police Department and previous FOX 13 News reports.

