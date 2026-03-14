Moffitt Cancer Center offers free skin cancer screenings in Tampa: Here's where they're offered

The Brief Doctors say the spring break sunshine is a good reminder to check your skin for signs of cancer. Moffitt Cancer Center is offering free skin cancer screenings through its Mobile Mole Patrol at local events. Fans at a spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field could get a quick screening in just 5 to 10 minutes.



Spring break season is bringing plenty of sunshine to the Tampa Bay area and health experts say it’s also the perfect time to pay attention to skin health.

Doctors say whether people are heading to the beach or spending the day at a baseball game, protecting their skin from the sun is essential.

By the numbers:

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, about one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by age 70. The organization also reports roughly 9,500 people in the United States are diagnosed with skin cancer every day.

Dermatologists recommend wearing sunscreen, seeking shade during peak sun hours, typically between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., and getting regular skin checks.

Dig deeper:

To make screenings more accessible, Moffitt Cancer Center has spent the past 30 years bringing its Mole Patrol to community events across Florida.

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During a recent stop at George M. Steinbrenner Field during the Summer Swing Sun Safety Tour, where the New York Yankees faced the Philadelphia Phillies in a spring training matchup, fans could stop by for a quick skin check.

Courtesy: Moffitt Cancer Center

Organizers say the process takes just 5 to 10 minutes and does not require an appointment or health insurance. If doctors notice anything concerning, patients can be referred to a dermatologist for follow-up care.

What they're saying:

Dermatologist Dr. Lilia Correa with Moffitt Cancer Center says people should still enjoy outdoor activities but take precautions.

"Enjoy the sun, enjoy the beach, but get protection," Correa said.

Correa also encourages people, especially teens and young adults who spend time outdoors, to start getting regular skin checks.

Event coordinator Beth Braddock says the screenings are designed to be quick and accessible.

"You don't need an appointment or insurance, and you can get a free skin check," Braddock said.

Fans Vic and Donna Riddle, who stopped by the Mole Patrol tents during the game, said the screening gave them peace of mind.

"You can’t be too careful these days," Vic said. "You don’t know what may be going on with your body, and it’s a good idea to check things out."

What's next:

The Mobile Mole Patrol’s next stop is scheduled for April 12 at the Cassidy Otto 5K in Wesley Chapel, where Moffitt organizers will again offer free skin cancer screenings to the public.