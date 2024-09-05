More pet owners turning to 'fresh' food for their furry friends

Health-conscious consumers are often on the hunt for the freshest ingredients when it comes to mealtime. And a growing number of pet owners are saying their four-legged friends deserve the same.

For Pam Tushaus, her two goldendoodle sisters, Summer and Autumn, are more family than pets.

"They are my life! They're very important. They're always first," she said.

So, when it comes to their diet, she feeds them like family. Pam subscribes to The Farmer’s Dog, one of many "fresh" pet food companies in the market.

"The first time I got it, it looked like food I could eat," she recalled. "I was like, ‘wait a second, this looks really good.’ And I put it down and Autumn destroyed it."

She's not alone. Since 2021, fresh dog food sales are up 86%, and fresh cat food is up 54%.

"Usually when people say fresh, they're referring to human grade quality food that they're now feeding their pet," said Dr. Nobuki Stobaeus, veterinarian at Royal Pets Veterinary Clinic.

He says he has seen firsthand the benefits of a fresh diet.

"I've had a lot of obese dogs come in on some of these old dry kibble diets, and they're switching them over now to these fresher diets. And these dogs are losing a lot of weight."

Pam says the advantages extend beyond just weight control. In the past, Autumn had issues with allergies, soft stool, and scooting. She says the fresh diet has improved all of it.

But Dr. Stobaeus does warn to be careful if you're making your own fresh menu for your pets.

"If you want to take it into your hands and make meals for your pet, like cook and stuff at home, that's totally fine. But we must make sure that you're putting in the right stuff for the pet as far as proteins, vegetables, vitamins, minerals," he said.

Everyone knows chocolate is a no-no for your pet. But food seasonings, as well as fatty and oily foods, can be just as damaging.

Fresh food subscriptions cost around three dollars per day for each pet. Pam says it's a small price to pay to keep her family healthy and on the move.

Dr. Stobaeus says if you plan on feeding your pet human food, he recommends visiting this website, which is managed by veterinary nutritionists and will guide you step by step to finding the right fresh diet for your specific pet, that way nothing gets left out.

