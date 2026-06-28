More than 1,400 veterans gather in Tampa for the 40th National Veterans Golden Age Games

The Brief More than 1,400 veterans aged 55 and older have gathered in Tampa to compete in 21 medaled sports, proving that age doesn't have to slow you down. Founded by the Department of Veterans Affairs, the games focus on health, fitness, mental wellness, and rehabilitation rather than just winning. The event serves as a vital community for competitors, offering disabled and aging veterans a place to reconnect with their "tribe" and lift their spirits.



More than 1,400 veterans from across the country are in Tampa this week, proving that age doesn't have to slow you down.

The 40th National Veterans Golden Age Games are bringing athletes aged 55 and older together to compete—but organizers say the biggest victory isn’t measured by medals.

For these athletes, the event is a living testament that age is just a number, especially since many of them have already overcome some of life’s toughest battles.

Finding a community

What they're saying:

For many competitors, the games offer a powerful chance to reconnect with fellow veterans who understand their unique life experiences. The sense of camaraderie is instant and profound.

"Now it feels like home because these are my people," said Valerie Rolph, an athlete and volunteer. "This is my tribe. We're veterans, we understand each other sometimes."

With 21 medaled sports ranging from powerlifting to pickleball to basketball and table tennis, the competition carries a much deeper meaning than simply winning. It is about personal growth and pushing individual boundaries every year.

"Each year you want to challenge yourself to be a better person than you were the year before," Rolph explained. "It's all about you challenging yourself. You're competing with others, yes, but you know, that's what our life is about."

The sheer determination of the competitors is inspiring everyone involved, including the event's officials who are looking to the senior athletes for inspiration.

"It's so motivating," said Christina Lafex, a games official. "So this is such a large group of veterans who are 55 and older who have committed themselves to their health, fitness and wellness."

Promoting health, wellness, and adaptation

Dig deeper:

The Department of Veterans Affairs created the games more than four decades ago to encourage older veterans to stay physically active. The event highlights the crucial role that sports can play in rehabilitation, mental health, and healthy aging.

This year, the event is seeing an impressive surge in participation.

"We are so incredibly excited to see us, our ability to grow and improve access to sports and adapt to sports for veterans," said Brittany Hook, the event's director.

As the body changes with time, the athletes are learning to pivot, using the competitive environment to adapt to new physical realities.

"As we grow we all accept challenges and for people that are getting older you know the things we used to do we can't do anymore so now we have to change it a little," Rolph noted. "For me being disabled, I had to change a lot and so it's like the same it transfers over," she added.

Whether they are chasing a personal best or simply crossing the finish line, organizers emphasize that every event is about setting new goals—not just in sports, but in life.

"When you get out and active your whole your demeanor changes, it lifts your spirit," Rolph said. "That's what this is, it's all about the spirit of the game."

The National Veterans Golden Age Games continue through Thursday evening, July 2nd, at various venues across the Tampa area, proving that staying active and staying connected is a victory all on its own.