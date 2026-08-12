Tampa Riverwalk expansion: Path along University of Tampa campus to open by end of year

The Brief Construction crews are almost done with a 2,000-foot section of the Tampa Riverwalk expansion behind the University of Tampa's campus. The 12-foot wide section of walkway runs from Plant Park to Cass Street. City officials expect this section to open by the end of the year, with construction on the entire West Riverwalk wrapping up in the spring.



Construction crews are finishing a new 2,000-foot section of Tampa's Riverwalk expansion as part of the multi-million dollar effort to connect neighborhoods across the city.

Tampa Riverwalk expansion details

What we know:

The newest section of the walkway creates a 12-foot-wide path running from Plant Park to Cass Street near The University of Tampa campus. The city says the trail will include dozens of palm trees, hammock stations and lighting.

This stretch of walkway represents one section of the broader West River BUILD project, which includes two miles of new riverwalk and three miles of road improvements.

"We have six different segments of the West River multi-modal project," City of Tampa's Mobility Director Brandon Campbell said. "This is one of five that are under construction right now. The sixth being the Columbus Drive segment that we are working with Hillsborough County. It is a Hillsborough County-owned roadway."

Campbell says they hope to start construction on that sixth section by the end of the year. The nearly $60 million project aims to connect West Tampa, East Tampa and downtown, creating a continuous 12-mile walkway from Water Street to Ballast Point when fully finished.

West Riverwalk project timeline

What we don't know:

City officials have not specified an exact opening date for the Plant Park to Cass Street stretch along The University of Tampa's campus. It remains unclear when exactly construction on the final Columbus Drive segment will begin, as city crews continue coordinating plans with Hillsborough County.

Tampa multi-modal construction progress

What's next:

Crews plan to wrap up work on the segment of the walkway along The University of Tampa's campus before the end of the year. The city expects all six sections of the West Riverwalk expansion project to be finished by spring.