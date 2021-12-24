More than just pumpkins and trees at this family-owned St. Pete stand

Gallagher’s Pumpkins and Christmas Trees has been an iconic seasonal spot for people to make the best of their holiday seasons. It’s been around for decades, but it evolved into something much more magical when the founder’s son took over.

"The history of Gallagher’s Pumpkin and Christmas Trees started the year before I was born. My mother and father started it and just started off selling Virginia Pines and just evolved from there," explained David Gallagher, now operator and owner of Gallagher's. "In 2016, my wife and I took over and I just made it more of a family-oriented place, added on a bunch of picture areas, added on the food trailer, added on the petting zoo during pumpkin season, and just made it more of a place to make memories at."

In addition to pumpkins and trees, the stand serves as a venue for holiday photos – so popular that reservations are required for professional photographers, though families are welcome to come take their own photos for free.

And they say they’ve sold out of trees the last two years, so if you want to pick one up there next year, they suggest you start shopping around Thanksgiving.

Gallagher’s is located at 7401 4th St. North in St. Pete.

LINK: You can find out more about their seasonal hours at www.gallagherspumpkinsandchristmastrees.com

