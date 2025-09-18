Morgan & Morgan suing Disney to use 'Steamboat Willie' in advertisements

The Brief Morgan & Morgan has filed a federal lawsuit against Disney as part of the law firm's effort to use "Steamboat Willie" in its ads. The 1928 animated short film entered the public domain on Jan. 1, 2024. The law firm said it decided to sue in an effort to get a quick decision and avoid a potential trademark infringement lawsuit.



A legal battle in Florida is pitting a prominent personal injury law firm against an entertainment giant.

What we know:

Morgan & Morgan has filed a federal lawsuit against Disney as part of the law firm's effort to use "Steamboat Willie" in its ads, according to the Associated Press.

Steamboat Willie, lobbycard, Mickey Mouse, 1928. (Photo by LMPC via Getty Images)

The 1928 animated short film, which featured the first public appearances of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, entered the public domain on Jan. 1, 2024.

Morgan & Morgan says it contacted Disney to make sure legal action wouldn't be taken if images from "Steamboat Willie" were used in advertisements. Disney's lawyers reportedly said they don't offer legal advice to third parties.

Dig deeper:

The law firm says its black-and-white animated ad, which has not aired, shows Mickey captaining a boat that crashes into a car driven by Minnie, who then calls Morgan & Morgan.

There's also a voiceover at the beginning and end of the commercial saying Disney didn't authorize the ad.

Morgan & Morgan said it decided to sue in an effort to get a quick decision on the matter and avoid a potential trademark infringement lawsuit.

As of Thursday morning, Disney has not publicly commented on the lawsuit.