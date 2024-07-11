Morgan Wallen in Tampa: Everything you need to know to prepare for concert

article

Morgan Wallen takes the stage at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Thursday and Friday, and Tampa residents are clamoring to see the country superstar.

Both shows kick off at 6 p.m. and feature opening artists Jelly Roll, Nate Smith, and Bryan Martin. Parking lots open for the show at 2:30 p.m., with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. and the show starting at 5:30 p.m.

Here's everything you need to know about the two shows on the ‘One Night At A Time’ tour.

Tickets

Stadium officials expect over 150,000 people to be in attendance for the two shows.

But good news for Wallen fans - there are still tickets available on TicketMaster, and Floridians purchasing those tickets will benefit from the Freedom Month Sales Tax Holiday, enjoying no sales tax on their purchase.

As of Thursday morning, tickets started at $69.75 and pit tickets ranged all the way up to $1,600.

The ticket office at Raymond James Stadium will also be open for both days of the concert, starting at 2:30 p.m.

Parking

Officials at RJS encouraged those coming to the concert to use prepaid parking with ParkWhiz due to the limited parking on property.

The cheapest options through the prepaid parking start at $40 and most are less than 0.5 miles away from the venue.

Parking lot entrances from Dale Mabry Highway include Lots 5, 7, 9, and HCC. Entrances from Himes Avenue include Lots 4, 6, 6D, 8, 14, and Al Lopez Park and Jesuit.

Concertgoers can also use RideShare to get to the venue. The drop-off and pickup area is located at Steinbrenner Field off MLK Blvd.

Show Policy

A no-bag policy is in effect for events at Raymond James Stadium. Guests can bring one clutch purse, but it must be smaller than 4.5" by 6.5".

All other bags should be returned to vehicles.