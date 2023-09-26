Morgan Wallen announces Tampa stop on 2024 tour

article

Country star Morgan Wallen announced he'll be making a stop in Tampa on his "One Night at a Time" tour in 2024.

The singer added some new dates to the tour in which he's played in dozens of stadiums and arenas worldwide. Wallen, who's known for hits like ‘Last Night’ and ‘Wasted on You,' will play a show at Raymond James Stadium on July 11, 2024, as his only concert in Florida on the tour.

ENTERTAINMENT: Travis Kelce’s jersey sales skyrocket after Taylor Swift appearance at Chiefs game

He also announced shows in cities including Nashville, Charlotte, and Kansas City.

Fans interested in buying tickets can register for access to the Ticketmaster presale now through Oct. 1 at 11:59 p.m. PT. To access the presale, click here.