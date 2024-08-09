Expand / Collapse search
Morris Bridge Road reopens as waters from Hillsborough River recede

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  August 9, 2024 11:50am EDT
Tampa
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Officials in Hillsborough County have reopened a road in the northeast part of the county after closing it earlier this week due to the threat of rising storm waters. 

As of Friday morning, Morris Bridge Road is fully open, including the stretch between High Meadow Avenue and Cory Lakes Boulevard.  

That portion of the road closed after the Hillsborough River encroached upon the street. 

While the Bay Area missed a direct hit from Debby, the storm caused severe flooding, especially in Sarasota

