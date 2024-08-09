Morris Bridge Road reopens as waters from Hillsborough River recede

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Officials in Hillsborough County have reopened a road in the northeast part of the county after closing it earlier this week due to the threat of rising storm waters.

As of Friday morning, Morris Bridge Road is fully open, including the stretch between High Meadow Avenue and Cory Lakes Boulevard.

That portion of the road closed after the Hillsborough River encroached upon the street.

While the Bay Area missed a direct hit from Debby, the storm caused severe flooding, especially in Sarasota.

