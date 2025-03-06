Mother accused of killing 3-month-old baby, faces murder charge: PCSO
OLDSMAR, Fla. - A woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after Pinellas County deputies say she killed her 3-month-old daughter.
The backstory:
According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies and paramedics responded to a home off Meriden Ave. in Oldsmar on Dec. 13, 2024, and found the baby unresponsive.
The infant was rushed to the hospital, where she died a short time later, deputies said.
PCSO said investigators learned the baby was in the care of her mother, Tess Ann Britt, 26, and died from blunt head trauma after suffering multiple brain bleeds and a large skull fracture.
Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrested Britt on Thursday and booked her into the Pinellas County Jail.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.
