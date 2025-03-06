Mother accused of killing 3-month-old baby, faces murder charge: PCSO

The Brief Tess Ann Britt, 26, faces a first-degree murder charge. Pinellas County deputies said Britt's 3-month-old daughter died on Dec. 13, 2024, after suffering multiple brain bleeds and a large skull fracture. Investigators arrested Britt on Thursday.



A woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after Pinellas County deputies say she killed her 3-month-old daughter.

The backstory:

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deputies and paramedics responded to a home off Meriden Ave. in Oldsmar on Dec. 13, 2024, and found the baby unresponsive.

The infant was rushed to the hospital, where she died a short time later, deputies said.

PCSO said investigators learned the baby was in the care of her mother, Tess Ann Britt, 26, and died from blunt head trauma after suffering multiple brain bleeds and a large skull fracture.

Courtesy: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office

Deputies arrested Britt on Thursday and booked her into the Pinellas County Jail.

