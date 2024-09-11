Mother, daughter rescued from St. Pete house fire after being trapped in backyard: SPFR
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A mother and daughter were rescued from a house fire in St. Pete early Wednesday morning after they found themselves trapped in the backyard.
According to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue, just after 12:30 a.m., firefighters responded to a two-story home on fire in the 2600 block of Bayside Drive South.
When they arrived, crews found intense flames engulfing the entire structure, with fire stretching rapidly and threatening nearby homes.
Photo courtesy: St. Petersburg Fire Rescue
According to SPFR, two occupants, a mother and daughter, were trapped in the backyard of a bungalow located behind the main house. They had no way to escape due to the size of the fire and a locked gate, but firefighters quickly located them and safely evacuated them, according to SFFR.
The fire burned for over an hour as crews worked to bring it under control. The fire was contained to the original structure without spreading.
As of 2 a.m., the fire was not extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation.