Mother driving her 3 children dies after dump truck pulls in front of minivan: FHP

A mother driving three of her children was killed after a dump truck crossed into the path of her Dodge minivan in Homosassa on Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Investigators say the 50-year-old Homosassa woman was driving on West Homosassa Trail when the dump truck driver, a 34-year-old Ocala man, turned in front of the minivan.

The three children, a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The dump truck driver was not injured.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

What we don't know:

No other details about the crash were released.

