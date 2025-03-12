Mother driving her 3 children dies after dump truck pulls in front of minivan: FHP
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - A mother driving three of her children was killed after a dump truck crossed into the path of her Dodge minivan in Homosassa on Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
What we know:
Investigators say the 50-year-old Homosassa woman was driving on West Homosassa Trail when the dump truck driver, a 34-year-old Ocala man, turned in front of the minivan.
The three children, a 16-year-old girl, a 15-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The dump truck driver was not injured.
Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.
What we don't know:
No other details about the crash were released.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.
