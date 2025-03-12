Firefighter hospitalized after fire at Tampa adult establishment
TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Fire Rescue is investigating an early morning fire at an adult establishment, blocking a stretch of Lois Ave. and sending a firefighter to the hospital.
What we know:
Fire officials said crews responded to a two-alarm fire with flames through the roof shortly before 5 a.m. Wednesday at Pink Pony Showgirls along the 5200 block of Lois Ave.
Courtesy: Tampa Fire Rescue.
Firefighters got the flames under control within 30 minutes, according to TFR.
Officials said one firefighter went to the hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.
All lanes of Lois Ave. were closed from W. Hillsborough Ave to W. Crest Ave. for hours during the investigation.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released details on what may have caused the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written using information from Tampa Fire Rescue.
