Mother of missing Florida woman faints mid-interview as emotions take a toll

Overcome with emotions, the mother of a missing Winter Springs woman fainted mid-interview on Thursday.

While speaking with FOX 35’s Hannah Mackenzie, Elaine Rucker, mother of missing Shakeira Rucker, abruptly lost consciousness in the Orange County Sheriff’s Office parking lot. The Rucker family had gathered there to take part in a prayer vigil.

Just before she fainted, Elaine Rucker was pleading with Cory Hill, the person of interest in her daughter’s disappearance, to start cooperating with investigators.

"If you’re hearing this, please let us know," Elaine Rucker said. "Let someone know where she is. It’s been five days now. Her children need her. We miss her, we love her."

Clarence Thornton, Shakeira Rucker’s brother, told FOX 35 it’s important that the community see the toll this case is taking on the family. According to Thornton, as strong as they’re trying to remain, there comes a point where a person physically can’t take anymore.

EMS was called to the scene; Elaine Rucker was checked out and released. Thornton said she is doing well and has been resting.

Following the incident, the group gathered for a vigil, praying for Hill to give them information on Rucker’s whereabouts. According to the Winter Springs Police Department, Hill is refusing to discuss the case.

MORE HEADLINES:

"Speak up… speak up. You loved my sister so much you got on your knees and proposed to her, asked her to marry you," Thornton said. "You love her so much? Say something."

According to Winter Springs Police Capt. Doug Seely, Rucker was last seen with Hill, her estranged husband, in Polk County on Nov. 11.

Hill is already in custody, facing four charges of attempted murder in connection to a different incident. Investigators said Hill was tied to a shooting on Nov. 12 in Orange County, one day after he was seen with Rucker. The 37-year-old mother of four has not been heard from since.

"I just want my mom to come back," said 16-year-old Mikayla Rucker. "It’s hard, her not being here, because I’m always with her. It’s like I can’t live without her. She’s all I know."

A $5,000 reward is being offered by Crimeline for information on the case.

"We’re not going to stop at all until we get some results, we’re not going to stop," said Thornton.

According to Thornton, the family hopes to have clear weather on Friday and into the weekend, so they can continue searching for Rucker.

If you know of Shakeira Rucker’s whereabouts, contact investigator Tracy Fugate with the Winter Springs Police Department at (407) 327-6561 or tfugate@winterspringsfl.org or call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).