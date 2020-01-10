Mother viciously beaten on way to speak with principal about bullying, reports say

A mother in California says she was viciously beaten by the girl who had been bullying her 16-year-old daughter, according to various reports.

Maria Jimenez told local media that she, her husband and their daughter were on their way to James Logan High School in Union City earlier this week to speak with the principal when a group of girls attacked them outside the school.

Jimenez appeared to have suffered severe injuries including a bloody eye and bruised face. Her husband told reporters she also suffered a broken nose and spent two days in the hospital.

Edgar Rojas said he tried to shield his daughter from the assailants when they turned on his wife.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help offset the costs for her medical treatment, Jimenez was recovering from a C-section following the birth of her third child four months ago when she was attacked.

Police responded to the scene and one teen was arrested.

The couple said they plan to transfer their daughter to another high school. The district was investigating the incident, according to reports.

