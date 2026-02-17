Dead dogs, cats found inside home of self-proclaimed Citrus County animal rescue Hess Haven owner: CCSO

article

The owner of a self-proclaimed animal rescue in Citrus County is facing charges after deputies said they removed more than 40 animals from her home where dead birds, cats and a dog were found inside.

What we know:

On Monday, deputies went to a home on E. Oak Ct. in Floral City after getting reports of animal neglect at Hess Haven, a self-proclaimed animal rescue.

Deputies said they found several dead animals on the property that died from severe neglect and abuse.

According to the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, several dead cats were found inside trash bags, a dead dog was locked inside a transport locker and three dead birds were inside a chicken coop.

Investigators said inside the home, they found one dog and nine cats living among litter boxes that were overflowing with feces. They added that 12 more cats were found inside an exterior shed with no access to food or water.

In total, deputies said 43 animals were removed from the property and taken to Citrus County Animal Services for medical evaluation and care.

What they're saying:

An agriculture deputy who has investigated hundreds of animal cruelty cases said the scene at Hess Haven was one of the most heartbreaking he has ever encountered.

"No matter how many cases you work, you never get used to seeing animals living and dying in conditions like these," said Deputy Bo Gallant. "These animals were living in conditions no creature should ever endure and getting them out while holding someone accountable was our absolute priority."

Jordyn Hess, 24, was arrested and charged with 11 felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and 22 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

What you can do:

CCSO recommends residents thoroughly research and verify the legitimacy of any rescue organization before donating money, supplies, or animals.

It added that reputable rescues are transparent about their operations, maintain proper licensing when required, and prioritize the health and welfare of the animals in their care.