Sarasota man killed on I-75 after stepping in front of semi-truck: FHP

A 64-year-old Sarasota man is dead after stepping into the path of a semi-truck on Interstate 75 Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers say the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 202, a few miles south of the Clark Road exit in Sarasota.

Investigators say the semi-truck, driven by a 56-year-old man from Minnesota, was traveling south in the right lane when it approached the area.

According to FHP, the pedestrian had parked his vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate and was standing next to the road. Troopers say he then stepped directly in front of the oncoming semi-truck.

The vehicle hit the pedestrian, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarasota County EMS, FHP said.

What we don't know:

Troopers did not say why the man stepped in front of oncoming traffic.

FHP is investigating the crash at this time.