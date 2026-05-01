Mother's Day gift ideas: 7 DIY ideas for all the moms in your life

This content was created in collaboration with our sponsor, SpaManufacturers. The FOX editorial team was not involved in the creation of this content.

article

"It's the thought that counts."

That cliché generally arrives with a sense of consolation, a more sentimental way of saying, "oh, you tried, that's nice." But when it comes to the second Monday in May, it's less a pat on the head than it is a hint.

In fact, the originator of the U.S. version of Mother's Day was Anna Jarvis, who began the tradition in 1907 as a memorial to her own mother. The tradition was made official by the government in 1914, and by 1920, Jarvis "became angry at how companies were using the holiday as a way to make money off people by buying gifts, and even campaigned against the government to remove it from the calendar all together."

That's not to say one can't also spoil moms rotten with gifts and flowers, but when it comes to Mother's Day gifts, the thought really does count – and so does elbow grease.

Here are seven DIY gift ideas for the amazing mothers in your life.

Make it a truly chore-free day

This one is easiest if you're living with the mom in question, and it's not as simple as breakfast in bed or takeout for dinner.

There's a lot of "invisible labor" that goes into keeping a household running, and a 2025 study underlined how often that labor is unevenly distributed. Even when other people in the household are supportive, it's often the mother directing others to what needs doing and when, which is labor all by itself.

So make the second Sunday in May a day when everyone looks around and identifies the work that needs to be done. It's not just doing the dishes – it's doing them without being told they need to be done.

Preserve treasured memories in a "memory jar"

If it's the thought that counts, this is a way to literally count the thoughts.

Find a sturdy glass jar (anything big enough for your hand to reach inside will do, as long as it has a lid). Decorate it as you see fit – use paint, ribbon, old buttons, glitter, whatever you've got on hand.

Next, find some nice paper and your favorite pen, and write a list of memories, moments, and shared piece of history: inside jokes, quotes from movies you've loved together, cherished vacations, moments of support and strength, and so on.

Cut those individual memories out so that each is its own thin strip of paper, then roll those slips up and secure with a small piece of clear tape or thread. Fill the jar, secure the lid, and have a box of tissues at the ready. Mom can read one whenever she needs a pick-me-up.

Do a pantry deep-dive

It doesn't have to be the pantry, per se, but taking the time to refresh, straighten, or reorganize one of the places in your home where things tend to gather is a great way to make life just a little simpler.

Whether it's the pantry, refrigerator, junk drawer, storage unit, or that one closet where things just accumulate, take some time to pull out what's no longer needed or useful, then dispose of, recycle, repurpose, or donate what you've found.

For everything that remains, don't overthink it! If you've got duplicates, place whatever should be used next at the front (soonest expiration date, a box that's open vs. one that's still unsealed, etc.) Sweep away crumbs and dust.

Make it more useful and welcoming: That's the kind of gift that keeps giving for weeks, if not months.

Digitize photos and documents

This used to be something you'd need to pay to do, but these days, it's often possible to manage without any additional software or equipment.

iPhone users can scan photos and documents using the Notes app, but many household printers also have a scanning function.

Then organize a folder on the cloud somewhere (Google Drive is a great example), and share it with Mom on the big day.

And don't just limit yourself to photos! Look for elementary school art projects, old letters, newspaper clippings, notes inside greeting cards, and any other treasured piece of the past that exists only on paper right now.

Put together a mega music playlist

If you can sneakily discover what service Mom uses to listen to music, you've got an opportunity for a great gift that she can customize to her heart's content.

Your first step is to decide on a theme. Does Mom love Motown music? Fill a playlist with old favorites as well as rarities and songs from lesser-known artists. Want to fuel your playlist with nostalgia? Collect songs and albums from the year she graduated from high school.

Does she love discovering new music? Ask people in her life to recommend an artist or album they think she'd enjoy. Is she a completionist? Pull together a list by choosing a song from each of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. The possibilities are practically endless.

Help your kids (or siblings) make dinner

There are few things in life better than a home-cooked meal – especially when you're not the one wearing the apron.

Put together a crack team of amateur chefs (your kids, your siblings, etc.) and plan a menu made up of things Mom loves. Divvy up the shopping.

Then get her sitting on the couch with a nice glass of wine or fizzy water, fire up a favorite movie or TV show, get cooking, and plate up a feast you could never get at a restaurant, because yours will be made with love.

Make a list of future fun

This suggestion is all about the promise of the future. Sit down with a cup of coffee and a notepad and think about things Mom would love to do. Then promise to do them together, before next Mother's Day rolls around.

Does she love museums? Pledge to visit one nearby she's never seen.

Promise to make monthly trips to the farmer's market together.

Commit to that family vacation she's been wanting to take.

Fill your list with 10 events or activities you intend to do together, then sign it, like a contract. And if you're feeling really ambitious, plot some of them on a calendar (physical or digital) so she knows when those things will happen.

It's a way to show your appreciation that extends beyond the second Sunday in May. That makes it perhaps the most valuable gift of all our suggestions – this is the one that promises a year full of Mother's Days. Mom deserves nothing less.