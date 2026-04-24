Florida man with samurai sword & lit torch sets portion of preserve on fire: MCSO

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The Brief A Florida man is accused of setting part of a preserve on fire. Deputies said when they found Morgan Grante Lentz he was carrying a lit torch and a samurai sword. Lentz was charged with intentional or reckless burning of lands, criminal mischief over $1,000 and resisting without violence.



An armed Florida man accused of setting a portion of a preserve on fire was arrested after a brief standoff with deputies.

What we know:

According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan Grante Lentz, 22, of Melbourne, was seen walking along Jensen Beach Boulevard and NW Green River Parkway toward US-1 carrying a lit torch early Thursday morning.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Lentz using a lit torch to ignite multiple spots and set portions of the Savannas Preserve on fire as he walked toward US-1.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Detectives said Lentz had already tried to pour gasoline on vehicles in the downtown Jensen area and later doused a motorcycle outside of a bar with an accelerant before taking off.

When Lentz was found in the Savannas Preserve, deputies said he was armed with a burning tiki torch and what appeared to be a samurai sword.

Deputies said he surrendered after a brief standoff.

Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office

Crews with Martin County Fire Rescue put out the fire before significant damage was done.

No injuries were reported.

Lentz was charged with:

Intentional or reckless burning of lands

Criminal mischief over $1,000

Resisting without violence

What we don't know:

It is unclear why Lentz allegedly lit a portion of the preserve on fire or why he had a sword.