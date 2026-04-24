Florida man with samurai sword & lit torch sets portion of preserve on fire: MCSO
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. - An armed Florida man accused of setting a portion of a preserve on fire was arrested after a brief standoff with deputies.
What we know:
According to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, Morgan Grante Lentz, 22, of Melbourne, was seen walking along Jensen Beach Boulevard and NW Green River Parkway toward US-1 carrying a lit torch early Thursday morning.
Witnesses told investigators that they saw Lentz using a lit torch to ignite multiple spots and set portions of the Savannas Preserve on fire as he walked toward US-1.
Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office
Detectives said Lentz had already tried to pour gasoline on vehicles in the downtown Jensen area and later doused a motorcycle outside of a bar with an accelerant before taking off.
When Lentz was found in the Savannas Preserve, deputies said he was armed with a burning tiki torch and what appeared to be a samurai sword.
Deputies said he surrendered after a brief standoff.
Courtesy: Martin County Sheriff's Office
Crews with Martin County Fire Rescue put out the fire before significant damage was done.
No injuries were reported.
Lentz was charged with:
- Intentional or reckless burning of lands
- Criminal mischief over $1,000
- Resisting without violence
What we don't know:
It is unclear why Lentz allegedly lit a portion of the preserve on fire or why he had a sword.
The Source: This article was written with information posted on social media by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.