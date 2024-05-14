Motorcyclist arrested after topping 140 mph in chase on Gandy Bridge

WATCH FOX 13 NEWS

A motorcyclist was arrested over the weekend after authorities say he drove over 140 mph during a high-speed chase on the Gandy Bridge.

According to his affidavit, Joseph Lee Strain, 24, of Tampa, was driving east on the Gandy Bridge in Pinellas County just past 1 a.m. on Sunday when Florida Highway Patrol troopers tried to pull him over.

FHP noted that he didn't have a registration tag, and a state trooper activated his lights and sires on their patrol car. Strain then accelerated to over 140 mph and took off onto Westshore Boulevard, weaving in and out of turns at high speeds.

Around eight other troopers from Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, as well as Hillsborough air assets helped out in the chase, and Strain eventually stopped in Tampa at Falkenberg Road and U.S. 301.

He was arrested and charged with fleeing and eluding law enforcement, operating a motorcycle without endorsement and driving without a license.

Strain was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on Monday.