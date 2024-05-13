Florida mother still missing after suspected abductor found dead, 9-year-old girl found alive: Police

A 9-year-old Tampa girl has been safely located, but her mother is still missing after their suspected abductor was found dead early Monday morning.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an AMBER Alert for 9-year-old Briana Pagan around 1 a.m. on Monday and canceled it about an hour later when the child was safely located.

The alert was issued after the pair vanished from the 10400 block of Altman Street in Tampa around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

At that time, officials believed the child was with 34-year-old Sylvia Pagan and person-of-interest Jovanni Caceres Steffani.

Courtesy: Tampa Police Department

Police say Steffani was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Suwannee County shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday.

Briana was also found in Suwannee County, but Sylvia Pagan has not been located.

Police say they are "deeply concerned" about her well-being.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter