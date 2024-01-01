Motorcyclist dead after crashing in Tampa, police investigating

article

A motorcyclist died at a local hospital early on Monday morning, according to officials.

The Tampa Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that happened at the intersection of W Laurel St and W Green St just after 1:00 a.m.

Investigators say a motorcyclist left the road for unknown reasons.

According to police, officers tried to help the motorcyclist at the scene before they were taken to the hospital.

Roads were closed immediately after the crash but have reopened.