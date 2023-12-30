Passenger dies, motorcyclist arrested for DUI after crash on I-4: FHP

article

A 29-year-old Tampa woman died after a motorcycle crash early Saturday morning, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a Yamaha YZF-R1 motorcycle was headed north on I-275 and exited onto eastbound I-4 just after 4 a.m.

According to officials, the motorcyclist, 37-year-old Jonathon Mark Wing, lost control and hit a guardrail that was next to the road on the inside shoulder. Troopers say the 29-year-old passenger on the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

She died at the hospital, according to authorities.

FHP says Wing suffered minor injuries and was determined to be impaired.

According to troopers, Wing was later arrested by troopers for DUI manslaughter.