Motorcyclist dies after crash with tractor trailer in Lealman, FHP says
LEALMAN, Fla. - A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a tractor trailer Friday in Lealman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The victim, a 21-year-old Seminole man, was heading southbound on 49th St. N when he collided with a 39-year-old Mulberry driver, who was heading northbound, at the intersection of 58th Ave. N.
FHP says the tractor trailer driver turned left into the path of the motorcycle driver.
The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. The Mulberry man was not injured.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
