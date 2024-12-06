Small plane goes down at US 19 intersection in Homosassa: Deputies
HOMOSASSA, Fla. - A small plane went down near the intersection of US 19 and Longfellow Street in Homosassa Friday evening.
The Citrus County Sheriff's Office said deputies are on the scene where the accident involving the small-engine aircraft happened.
All north and southbound lanes in the area are closed, and traffic is being redirected, according to officials.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area while first responders continue to work at the scene.
Deputies have not said if anyone was injured or what led to the incident.
