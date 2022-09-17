Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene.
According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.
The driver of the car fled the scene.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at an area hospital.
Detectives are trying to locate a white Lincoln Mercury sedan that was in the area and may have information about the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to tip411.