Motorcyclist fighting for his life following hit-and-run crash in St. Pete

article

The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a driver who hit a motorcyclist Saturday morning and fled the scene.

According to police, a 21-year-old man was traveling east on Central Avenue in the 5100 block around 11 a.m. when a car swerved into his motorcycle. Investigators say this caused the motorcycle to go into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with another vehicle.

The driver of the car fled the scene.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition at an area hospital.

Detectives are trying to locate a white Lincoln Mercury sedan that was in the area and may have information about the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Pete police at 727-893-7780 or text SPPD + your tip to tip411.

