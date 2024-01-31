Motorcyclist hospitalized after Clearwater hit-and-run crash: Police

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on North Myrtle Avenue at Blanche B. Littlejohn Trail in Clearwater, officials said.

The Clearwater Police Department said the motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg for treatment.

The other vehicle involved left the scene of the crash, according to police. They said the vehicle could be a gray SUV.

All lanes of Myrtle Avenue were shut down as officers investigated the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash or the identity of the hit-and-run driver is asked to call the Clearwater Police Department at (727) 562-4242.