Teen killed in Clearwater shooting: Police

A 16-year-old was killed in a Clearwater shooting on Engman Street Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Clearwater Police Department said detectives are now investigating the shooting. They said it happened at around 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Engman Street.

First responders took the 16-year-old to Morton Plant Hospital where they died from their injuries, according to police.

Detectives are continuing to interview those who witnessed the shooting to determine what led to the incident.

Clearwater police have not said if they are looking for a suspect or if they've made any arrests in the shooting.