Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash on St. Pete Beach

By FOX 13 News Staff
Pinellas County
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. - Eric Babb, 45, was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on St. Pete Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. 

Investigators say Babb was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Gulf Boulevard around 10:48 p.m. as a Ford pickup truck driven by Kenan Rader, 57, was traveling northbound on Gulf Blvd. 

When Rader made a left turn into a parking lot the two collided, according to PCSO.

Witnesses told deputies that Babb was traveling at a high rate of speed. 

Babb was taken to Palms of Pasadena Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

The crash is under investigation. 

