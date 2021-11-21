Deputies investigating fatal motorcycle crash on St. Pete Beach

Eric Babb, 45, was killed Saturday night in a motorcycle crash on St. Pete Beach, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Babb was riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Gulf Boulevard around 10:48 p.m. as a Ford pickup truck driven by Kenan Rader, 57, was traveling northbound on Gulf Blvd.

When Rader made a left turn into a parking lot the two collided, according to PCSO.

Witnesses told deputies that Babb was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Babb was taken to Palms of Pasadena Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash is under investigation.

