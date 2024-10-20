Motorcyclist thrown into Tampa Bay during deadly crash on Gandy Bridge: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 23-year-old Pinellas Park man was thrown into Tampa Bay on Saturday night after crashing into the back of an SUV on Gandy Bridge, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 41-year-old Orlando man was driving a Hyundai Tucson west on the bridge just after 10:30 p.m. According to authorities, the Pinellas Park man was speeding while riding a Honda CBR1000RR motorcycle west on Gandy Bridge.

FHP says the motorcyclist overtook and crashed into the back of the Hyundai near the Pinellas County line.

The Hyundai stopped in the travel lanes, but the motorcycle hit the outside barrier wall and burst into flames. The motorcyclist was thrown into Tampa Bay and later found dead by Tampa Police divers, according to troopers.

Officials say the Orlando man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

