Moving customers waiting for belongings month after collapse at Hillsborough package sorting building

The Brief A former Tampa Bay area resident is still waiting to get her belongings a month after a partial collapse at a package sorting facility. The facility, which is leased by the USPS and 1-800 Pack Rat, is still not safe enough to enter. Paperwork filed with Hillsborough County shows a company called Prologis L.P. owns the building, and is in the process of shoring it up.



A month after a partial collapse at a package sorting facility, a former Tampa Bay area resident is still waiting for her stuff at her new home in Ohio.

Emily Prior's belongings are trapped inside the facility that is leased by the USPS and1-800-PACK-RAT, because it still isn't safe enough to enter.

"The things that you take for granted every day that just truly makes a home feel like a home is stuck in that pod," she said.

The 16-foot pod she rented from 1-800-PACK-RAT is stuck in the package sorting building that partially collapsed April 28. All 50 people inside made it out safely, but around 100 pods in the space leased to the company weren't as lucky.

Higher-ups at the company said they must wait until the building is safe to access to get them moving again.

"I'm human, just like anybody else," said Prior. "I completely understand that things happen. This was a freak accident. I certainly don't blame anybody."

Paperwork filed with Hillsborough County shows a company called Prologis L.P. owns the building, and is in the process of shoring it up. A forensic engineering investigation will follow to figure out how to make permanent repairs.

In the meantime, 1-800-PACK-RAT has asked the owner for temporary access.

"We're tracking these customers that have been delayed," said company COO Kevin Barbour. "They are the priority. I mean we will pause other lines of business, and we will service those customers."

In the meantime, Emily's family has had to supplement the $4,000 they spent on 1-800-PACK-RAT with several thousand dollars for things to make everyday life possible.

"We had to buy pots and pans just so I stop going to the grocery store every couple of days," said Prior.

She's hoping for some kind of restitution.

"Me being the voice of things," said Prior, "If that could help not just my situation, but (also help) others move along this process, so others can have their stuff."

1-800-PACK RAT Barbour acknowledges there are nearly 100 people in her shoes.

"We're going to do everything we can to make sure the customer leaves with a good taste in their mouth in spite of being delayed," she said.

The Postal Service did not say whether any of their packages are still on hold at this facility, or if they were able to get them out and to their destinations. 1-800-PACK-RAT said they are still operating in Tampa, just not using this facility.

