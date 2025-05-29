‘Violent’ armed robbers captured in Gibsonton: HCSO

The Brief Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Gibsonton. Deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Rocky Hart and James Doggett confronted the victim at an intersection and stole his backpack and cell phones. Rachel Woodruff, 31, was also arrested at the home where deputies say the suspects lived.



Two armed robbery suspects are behind bars following a "violent" confrontation in Gibsonton.

What we know:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Hart, 28, and James Doggett, 36, confronted the male victim at the intersection of Maggie Street and Alice Avenue in Gibsonton on Tuesday.

Deputies say they both struck the victim and stole his backpack and phones before running off.

While investigating, deputies learned where the suspects lived and went to a home on Ohio Avenue in Gibsonton.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Deputies got a search warrant and found the backpack stolen during the robbery, as well as ammunition, methamphetamine, synthetic cannabinoids, and drug paraphernalia.

Doggett was arrested near Gibsonton Drive and Gloria Street on a battery charge.

Hart was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon $750 or more, but less than $20,000, aggravated battery deadly weapon, and battery charges.

Dig deeper:

Rachel Woodruff, 31, was also arrested at the home. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if Doggett and Hart knew the victim.

What they're saying:

"Violent crimes will never be tolerated, and thanks to the quick work of our deputies, these criminals will suffer the consequences," said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

