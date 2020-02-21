Mud lovers flock to Bartow for Jeepin' with Judd event

article

The weather is not great, but that is not stopping Jeep lovers from looking forward to a great weekend doing their thing.

Jeepin’ with Judd kicked off today at Clear Springs Ranch in Bartow. Sheriff Grady Judd’s charity event runs through Sunday.

More than 2,300 Jeeps will be roughing it over obstacle courses and zipping down trails.

“The Jeepers like it when it’s wet. It gives them more mud to play in and the cooler weather is just awesome for Florida this time of year,” offered Capt. Robert Sessions of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

A lot of the fun seekers will be taking home a special souvenir this year: A Sheriff Judd bobblehead. And it’s not just any Grady Judd bobblehead; on this one, he is riding a Jeep.

