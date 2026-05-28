Mulberry issues emergency boil water notice after chlorine levels drop following power outage

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The Brief Mulberry officials issued an emergency precautionary boil water notice Wednesday after a power outage caused a drop in chlorine levels in the city’s water system. All city water customers are affected and must boil water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, or brushing teeth. The notice remains in effect until further updates are provided, with no set timeline for when it will be lifted.



City of Mulberry officials have issued a precautionary emergency boil water notice for all city water customers following a drop in chlorine levels caused by a power outage.

City of Mulberry boil water notice

What we know:

The notice went into effect on Wednesday, and remains in place until further notice, according to the city.

Officials say the power outage led to reduced chlorine levels in the city’s water system, prompting the cautionary emergency advisory.

Under the notice, residents should boil all water used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, or food preparation for at least one minute before use.

Who is affected

The advisory applies to anyone who receives water service and pays a water bill to the city of Mulberry.

City officials are urging residents to share the information with neighbors and friends who may not have access to social media or official updates.

What you can do:

Residents are advised to bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before using it for consumption. Bottled water may also be used as a safe alternative during the advisory period.

Timeline of notice unknown

What we don't know:

Officials have not provided a timeline for when the boil water notice will be lifted but say updates will be issued as more information becomes available.

Chlorine level water monitoring

What's next:

The city says they will continue monitoring water quality and chlorine levels and will notify residents when it is safe to resume normal water use without boiling precautions.