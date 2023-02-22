Multiple people shot in Pine Hills neighborhood, Orange County deputies say

Orange County Sheriff John Mina will provide updates at a 7 p.m. press conference. That will be streamed in the video player above, at www.FOX35Orlando.com/live, in the FOX 35 News app, and on FOX 35.

Multiple people have been shot in a neighborhood in Pine Hills, Florida, hours after a woman was found dead along the same street, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed in a tweet that multiple people had been shot, and that one person has been detained. It is not clear how many people have been shot nor the extent of their injuries.

Witnesses have told FOX 35 that a news crew from another TV station may have been involved, however, that has not been confirmed by the Orange County Sheriff's Office. FOX 35 has confirmed that our news crews are safe.

Details about the shooting have not been released.

Video from SKYFOX showed more than a dozen law enforcement vehicles over the neighborhood, as well as an ambulance and a fire truck. FOX 35's Marie Edinger recorded video of an Orange County forensics van showing up to the shooting scene.

Wednesday morning shooting - Woman found dead

Around 11 a.m., Orange County deputies responded to Hileah Street in the same Pine Hills neighborhood is response to reports of a shooting. A woman in her 20s was found shot, and died at the scene. Her name has not been released.

