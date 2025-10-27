Multiple victims after ATM scheme at Clearwater Wells Fargo, 2 arrested made: police

The Brief Two people have been arrested, accused of scamming people at a Clearwater Wells Fargo ATM, according to police. Investigators say that the suspects jammed quarters into the ATM's card slot, so customers could not insert their card. Clearwater police say they believe this has happened to other victims across Pinellas County and Florida.



Clearwater police have arrested two suspects who they say were involved in a scheme to steal from multiple customers at a Wells Fargo ATM.

Officers responded to the Wells Fargo Bank off Sunset Point Rd. on Saturday and located Brandon Castillo, 25, and Andrew Jimenez, 20, after a short foot chase.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department.

The backstory:

Investigators say that the suspects jammed quarters into the ATM's card slot, so customers could not insert their card. They would then act like good Samaritans and try to show struggling customers how to use the tap function.

They would then switch out the customer's card with another stolen card and memorize the customer's PIN. They would then use that information at other machines to make cash withdrawals.

Clearwater police say that there are at least four victims from the Clearwater Wells Fargo location, and they believe this has happened to other victims across Pinellas County and Florida.

What they're saying:

Detectives are warning people to be cautious of strangers hanging around ATM's and to never hand over your card to someone you don't know.

Jimenez is facing two counts of scheming to defraud and one count of criminal mischief. Castillo faces those same charges, plus resisting an officer without violence.

Both men were taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

