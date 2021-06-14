Murder trial begins for Riverview man accused of killing girlfriend, daughter in 2018

article

The jury is seated and opening statements are set to begin Monday for a Riverview man accused of killing nearly his whole family back in 2018. He is also accused of trying to kill their son, who barely survived the attack and is scheduled to testify.

Ronnie O’Neal is facing two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He has elected to represent himself in his own murder trial, which means he’ll be able to cross-examine his son, who was 8 years old at the time of the murder. O'Neal is accused of attacking his family, murdering his girlfriend, Kenyatta Barron, and their daughter, 9-year-old Ron’Niveya.

His son witnessed his own mom and sister’s deaths in 2018, investigators said. O'Neal told officials he was attacked first and was defending himself.

From his hospital bed, Ronnie O’Neal Jr. told detectives his father attacked his sister with an ax and used a knife to stab him. Barron was found dead in a neighbor’s yard. She’d been beaten and shot, detectives said.

After the murders, O’Neal was determined to be incompetent to stand trial and spent several months in a state hospital receiving treatment. In 2019, after several mental evaluations, a judge determined his case could move forward.

O’Neal has since appeared at odds at times with his attorneys over his defense strategy, at one point asking for a stand your ground trial, despite the advice of his public defender. A judge later determined his case did not meet stand-your-ground standards.

In court last week, O’Neal asked jurors about what they’d heard about his case so far. O’Neal appeared to be a far more subdued version of himself in court last week compared to his appearance before the judge last month. In that pre-trial hearing, O’Neal compared himself to the dead rapper Biggie Smalls and told the judge he was ready to die.

When Judge Michelle Sisco pointed out the rapper was actually murdered O’Neal replied, "just like I’m going to be, right?"

The state is seeking the death penalty.

