Nameless Ministries helps those faced with homelessness in Tampa

For those who seem to have hit rock bottom, there are still people who care. A ministry that needs no name is there to help with the basics of food, clothes and, most importantly, hope.

"I think there's a need that has to be met, and we're trying to help provide that, you know, so that folks can just get a sense of security just meeting their basic needs and showing them that we care," said Francesca Michelini, the president and founder of Nameless Ministries Inc.

Every Saturday, Michelini and her team head to the mission field near downtown Tampa. There, they provide food and clothing to hundreds of underserved adults.

"Being on the street, it can be a really tough struggle," said Michelini. "And if they know that at least on Saturday mornings, they can come, and we can provide just some basic things and show love and compassion."

The weekly food distribution is called "Hope Market."

"We're there to show them that there's people that still care, that they can still receive love, that they're recognized, that we see a face," Michelini said.

Michelini calls her effort Nameless Ministries, because: "I feel like I just can't put a name to the work that we do. I'm really inspired by God, and he is present in so many ways that I just couldn't put one name to it. So I just came up with Nameless, because honestly, our actions are what is important."

They repair and give away free bikes for those who need them.

"They can get their bikes repaired, they get their wheelchairs repaired. So, there's all kinds of stuff that they can get done here that they might not be able to receive in other places," Michelini explained.

For Michelini there's nowhere else she'd rather be.

"I just love it. Honestly, it's my favorite part of the week. It's a lot of work, but it's so rewarding. I feel really called to do it. It's something that my heart is drawn to doing," she said.

You can find the ministry two blocks east of North Florida Avenue underneath I-275 every Saturday from 8-10 a.m. distributing food and clothes.

