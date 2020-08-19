'National Anthem' NASCAR car stolen from Cracker Barrel parking lot in Georgia

article

A Georgia thief may have stolen more than he bargained for when he made off with a NASCAR team’s truck and trailer with an Xfinity Series race car inside.

The Mike Harmon Racing team was making its way back to North Carolina from Daytona, Fla., on Sunday when it made a stop in Kingsland, Ga. and left its trucks in a Cracker Barrel parking lot.

Fox 46 Charlotte reported that surveillance video shows someone getting in the silver 2000 Ford F-350 and fiddling with the ignition before pulling onto I-95 south toward Florida.

The trailer was carrying equipment and the No. 47 Chevrolet Camaro of Kyle Weatherman, who finished 17th in the Daytona Road Course race. A second truck and trailer hauling the team’s other car was left behind and Harmon doesn't think the thief knew what was in the trailer.

The No. 47 car was displaying a distinctive "We Stand for the National Anthem" livery at the time of the theft. A police report put the value of the items stolen at $400,000, according to NBC Sports.

Harmon told Fox 46 the team still plans to field two cars at this weekend’s event in Dover, Del.

“We have other cars, but they aren’t 100 percent. Most teams are that way. You put your best stuff on the car you are running,” Harmon told Fox 46.

Harmon is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the vehicles.

