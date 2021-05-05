National Nurses Week: Restaurants, brands offer freebies and discounts

Some of America’s biggest restaurants and brands are celebrating National Nurses Week by offering freebies and discounts to nurses across the country.

The weeklong celebration begins on May 6, which is National Nurses Day, and runs through May 12 — Florence Nightingale’s birthday. Nightingale was a 19th-century nurse credited with being the founder of modern nursing.

There are roughly 3.8 million registered nurses throughout the United States and another 200,000 are expected to add to that number each year until 2026, according to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing.

FILE - Registered nurses grieve and console one another during a candlelight vigil at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Panorama City, California on April 28, 2021. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

"Nurses comprise the largest component of the healthcare workforce, are the primary providers of hospital patient care, and deliver most of the nation's long-term care," the AACN said.

Nurses and other health care workers have played a critical role during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to provide quality care and endure backbreaking hours.

Share these discounts and freebies with your favorite nurse to show your appreciation:

Retailers

Adidas: The athletic apparel brand is having a 30% off sale that anyone, not just healthcare workers, can take advantage of. Masks, backpacks and shoes are available for a deep discount.

Asics: The popular sneaker brand is offering 40% off any online or in-store purchase with a verified work ID.

Under Armor: The athletic clothing brand is offering nurses 40% off all full-priced items in-store and online.

Brooklyn Bedding: A good night’s sleep can be appreciated by anyone but especially healthcare workers. Brooklyn Bedding is offering 25% off on any purchase online or in-store. A valid work ID will be verified upon checkout.

Staples: The office supply chain will offer healthcare workers 25% off any in-store purchase with the code: 50668. This offer is available through May 8.

Travel

The Parking Spot: "From Thursday through May 12, nurses get 25% off airport parking and 10% off thereafter at the nation’s largest near-airport parking company with 37 lots across 22 U.S. cities. Sign up for the ‘Healthcare Heroes’ discount at theparkingspot.com," USA Today reported.

Food and drink

Biggby Coffee: On May 6, all nurses will get a free 16 oz. beverage to help keep them energized through their long shifts. All that’s required is a valid nurse ID card.

Chipotle: The Mexican-style fast-food chain will be giving away 250,000 free burritos to nurses and other healthcare workers. To sign up and claim your free burrito, go to giving.chipotle.com/healthcareheroes.

Insomnia Cookies: The delicious dessert franchise is offering nurses a free cookie or a free 6-pack of cookies with any in-store purchase. Nurses will need to provide a work ID, pay stub or any valid identification that proves they are registered to qualify for the giveaway. Anyone not living near a store can order a 12-piece cookie gift box for $15 with the code: WEGOTYOU. Both shipping and in-store purchase deals expire on May 10 at 3 a.m.

Dunkin’ Donuts: America’s favorite donut shop will be offering all registered nurses a free medium iced or hot coffee on May 6. Nurses must bring some form of valid work ID and this offer only applies to in-store purchases.

Jimmy Johns: For the nurses who need a lunch, Jimmy Johns is offering $5 off any purchase of $20 or more through June 13. Use code 5OFF20 on any online or app order.

Juice It Up!: "With a medical ID, nurses and other "hospital heroes" get a free medium classic smoothie Monday, May 10," according to USA Today.

Outback Steakhouse: The Australian-themed steakhouse franchise will be offering a 10% discount to all healthcare workers, including nurses, doctors, medical staff, servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters. Those wishing to use this discount will only need a valid work ID.

PDQ Chicken: The fried chicken franchise which mostly has locations on the East Coast is offering a dollar off every box lunch combo when up to 10 or more are purchased through May 13.

Tijuana Flats: The Tex-Mex East Coast franchise is offering nurses a free entree on May 7 with the code TYVM2575, USA Today reports. The maximum value of the free item must not exceed $9.99 plus tax and a valid work ID must be presented to qualify.

Zaxby’s: The famous fried chicken fast-food chain will offer a buy-one-get-one deal on the Big Zax Snack meal on May 6 while supplies last. Nurses need to bring a valid work ID to qualify.

Services

McAllister’s Deli: Participants will get a chance to nominate a registered nurse for a chance to win free catering for them and their coworkers. Submissions will be accepted through May 6 and all nominees will receive a free tea by email within 24-48 hours of submission. Winners of the free catering will be announced on May 7.

Bayada Home Health Care: The not-for-profit at-home care provider is hosting a "What’s Your Wish" giveaway on NursesWeek.com, according to USA Today. Up to 50 nurses will be randomly selected to win a prize kit. Entrants have several options to choose from including a staycation package and even an option to get decked out in some new nursing gear.