NCAA Women’s Final Four fan events tip off Thursday in Tampa

While UCLA, South Carolina, Texas and UConn get ready to battle for a national championship, thousands of fans are expected to fill downtown Tampa for a weekend packed with free events leading up to the NCAA Women’s Final Four at Amalie Arena.

Timeline:

The fan experience kicks off Thursday with Tourney Town at the Tampa Convention Center. The festival serves as the tournament’s central hub for fans, featuring interactive basketball games, autograph sessions with former NCAA stars, live entertainment and mascot matchups. The event is free and runs through Sunday.

Also launching on Thursday at the Convention Center, the 'Beyond the Baseline' speaker series will bring together athletes, coaches and industry leaders to discuss leadership, mental health and career opportunities for women in sports.

Amalie Arena in Tampa is ready for the 2025 NCAA Women's Final Four.

By Friday, the excitement moves outside Amalie Arena with Party on the Plaza, a high-energy pregame rally ahead of the national semifinals. Fans can expect live music, performances and appearances from team cheer squads and mascots before heading inside to watch the country’s top teams compete for a spot in Sunday’s championship.

For anyone looking to test their own basketball skills, the Bracketball Challenge will run throughout the weekend, offering fans a chance to compete in a bracket-style shooting contest, with the winner scoring tickets to the title game.

Tampa is hosting the Women’s Final Four for the fourth time, more than any other city. Local officials say the tournament is expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors, generating millions of dollars for hotels, restaurants and businesses in the region.

Organizers said community engagement is a major focus, with local schools and youth programs participating in basketball clinics, mentorship sessions and special appearances from NCAA athletes.

What's next:

The national semifinals are set for Friday night at Amalie Arena, with the championship game Sunday.

For a full schedule of events, click here.

