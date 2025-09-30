Nearly 2 dozen cats found living in squalor next to dead felines inside car at a Clearwater Starbucks: Police

The Brief A Largo man has been charged with animal cruelty after police found nearly a dozen cats inside his vehicle. Police said 21 cats were malnourished and living in squalor. Officers said two dead cats were also found inside the vehicle.



A Largo man has been arrested after police say 21 cats were found malnourished, living in a dirty car alongside two dead felines.

What we know:

According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers were called to the Starbucks in the 1600 block of McMullen Booth Road on Monday afternoon after someone noticed the cats inside a 2004 Ford Focus.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

After making contact with the owner, police found multiple cats inside multiple cages inside the car.

Officers said a total of 21 live cats and two dead cats were found in the cages that were coated in waste.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

Patrick Haumann, of Largo, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

What's next:

The animals were taken to Pinellas County Animal Services for treatment and further care.

Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the cats had been living in the car under those conditions.