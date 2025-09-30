Nearly 2 dozen cats found living in squalor next to dead felines inside car at a Clearwater Starbucks: Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Largo man has been arrested after police say 21 cats were found malnourished, living in a dirty car alongside two dead felines.
What we know:
According to the Clearwater Police Department, officers were called to the Starbucks in the 1600 block of McMullen Booth Road on Monday afternoon after someone noticed the cats inside a 2004 Ford Focus.
Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department
After making contact with the owner, police found multiple cats inside multiple cages inside the car.
Officers said a total of 21 live cats and two dead cats were found in the cages that were coated in waste.
Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department
Patrick Haumann, of Largo, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.
What's next:
The animals were taken to Pinellas County Animal Services for treatment and further care.
Courtesy: Clearwater Police Department
What we don't know:
It is unclear how long the cats had been living in the car under those conditions.
The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Clearwater Police Department.