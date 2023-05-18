Nearly a quarter of a million vehicles with dangerous recalls on Florida roads

More than 2.5 million vehicles are still on U.S. roads despite being recalled, leaving people at risk of fires, serious injuries, or death and a lot of those vehicles are in Florida.

According to CARFAX, 237, 000 vehicles in the Sunshine State have unrepaired "do not drive" and "park outside" recall orders.

That’s the third-highest total in the country behind California and Texas.

A "Do Not Drive" recall advises drivers not to operate vehicles because a serious safety hazard could lead to an accident or physical harm.

A "Park Outside" recall is issued for vehicles with a high risk of causing a fire. These are serious recalls, which are rarely issued.

There have been grave consequences in some cases.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says 23 people have been killed in the United States because of exploding Takata airbags and hundreds more have been injured. Dozens of others have been hurt in vehicle fires.

CARFAX says part of the problem is the chain of ownership. In other cases, drivers ignore notices or don’t have time to get the vehicles fixed.

You can find any recalls by entering your vehicles identification number on the CARFAX or NHTSA website:

CARFAX: https://www.carfax.com/recall/

NHTSA: https://www.nhtsa.gov/